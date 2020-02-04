|
Frank J. Cimato, Sr.
Frank J. Cimato, Sr., age 94, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Born in Elizabeth, to Nunzio and Carmella Cimato, Mr. Cimato resided in Clark for 50 years and most recently Lakewood. He honorably served in the US Army from 1944-1946 during WWII. Mr. Cimato worked as a butcher and eventually the meat manager for Foodtown Inc., of Elizabeth and Linden for 40 years. he was a member of the Italian American Club of Clark, the Gran Centurions, the Bricktown Elks, and the American Legion of Clark, Post 328.
Mr. Cimato is survived by one son; Frank J. Cimato, Jr. and his wife Kathleen; one daughter Maryann Wonski and her husband Stanley; five grandchildren; Michael F. Reilly, Frank J. Cimato, III, Matthew N. Cimato, Kyle Wonski, and Georgia Wonski.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 56 years the late Carmela (2006); loving daughter; Lucille Cimato Reilly (2001); two caring sisters; Josephine Carolan and Anna Acocella.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Visitation on Friday February 7, 2020, from 7-9 pm. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 8:45 am at the Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home 211 Westfield Ave. Clark, thence to St. John the Apostle R.C. Church, Linden, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am. Entombment to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020