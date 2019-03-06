|
Frank J. Gagliano
East Brunswick - Frank J. Gagliano, 76 of East Brunswick, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge, with his family by his side.
Frank was born and raised in Perth Amboy. He attended Woodbridge High School for Baking, and helped in running the family's pizzeria business, he also made wedding cakes on the side. He was a dry wall taper for the Drywall, Tapes and Finishers Local Union 1976, and then became a business agent for this union and later leaving the union. Frank started his own general contracting business and finally had a tire, rubber and recycling business called "Tire Doctor" which he was still actively running at the time of his premature departure. He resided in East Brunswick for over 30 years and was a parishioner of the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church.
He is preceded in death by his cherished son Mark Anthony Gagliano; dear son of Pasquale and Mary (Russo)Gagliano and dear sister Patricia Gastgeber
He is survived by his devoted wife of 30 years Debra (Dworak); beloved father of Frank and his wife Gina Gagliano, Cheryl Forziati and her companion Ronald Cordero, Paul and his wife Amanda Gagliano, Adam and his wife Bonnie Dworak;loving brother of Sister Marie Gagliano and John Gagliano and his companion Arlene Garris; adored grandfather of 12 and great ~ grandfather of 3; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We begin to leave on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Rosehill Crematory, Linden. Visiting is on Thursday from 4 ~ 8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019