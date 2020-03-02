|
|
Frank J. Morrison
Pittstown - Frank J. Morrison, 82, died on February 29, 2020. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Diane, his daughters, Kimberly (Jim) Holthaus, Kathleen Baugher, step-daughter Karen (Dave) and step-son Kevin Vreeland. His grandchildren Katie, Clark, Ryan, Erin, Olivia, Austin, Sean, Regan, David and Stephen. His brothers John (Diane) and Robert (Joan) and many nieces and nephews.Frank is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary, his son Keith, his sisters Mary Barwick and Eleanor Hutchinson.
Viewing Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral Mass 11:00am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, N.J. followed by a burial at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hunterdon Huskies, P.O. Box 550, Annandale, NJ 08801. Donation checks can be made out to HBAA, in Memory of Frank Morrison. To send an on-line condolence visit Home | Bongiovi Funeral Home located in Raritan, New Jersey.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020