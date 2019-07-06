|
Frank J. Shirley
Edison - Frank J. Shirley, 97, of Edison, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. Born and raised in New Brunswick, he was a resident of Edison for over 60 years. Before his retirement, Frank was a machinist for Ethicon Inc. in Bridgewater. He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #6306, and a long time parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Highland Park. He loved all sports, was an avid Giants and Yankees fan, enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Teresa Shirley; and his 5 brothers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Margaret (Herega) of Edison; sons, David of Tinton Falls, Joseph and his wife Theresa of Mt. Holly, NC, and Allen of Edison; daughters, Diane Kohlbecker and her husband Albert of Edison, and Arleen Burns and her husband Jeff of Johns Creek, Ga; along with 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-5PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 10AM at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Highland Park, Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019