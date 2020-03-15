|
|
Frank J. Spiecker
Laurence Harbor - It is with great sadness that we announce that Frank J. Spiecker, 73, entered into eternal rest on March 12, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ and has resided in Laurence Harbor since 1968.
Frank was predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary of Fords, NJ.
Frank was an avid and passionate outdoorsman. He was happy when he was outside hunting and fishing with family and friends. He was a member of the Old Bridge Rifle and Pistol Club. He proudly served his country in the army during the Vietnam war with a rank of SP4. Frank was a conductor with New Jersey transit for 12 years retiring in 2002.
Frank was a devoted family man and is survived by his wife Ann Spiecker, his children Frank Jr. of Ringoes, Richard of Sayreville, Tina Regina and her husband John of Watchung, Tammy Downing and her husband Steven, Georgette Alvarado Spiecker of Laurence Harbor. His grandchildren Frank, Sarah, Taylor, Christopher, Johnny, and Anthony.
Visitation is Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2-4 pm for family and 7-9 pm at Flynn and Son Funeral Home; 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ. Funeral services are Thursday at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home followed by services at Calvary Cemetery in Parlin, NJ. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions are appreciated to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020