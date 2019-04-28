|
Frank J. Suliman
Edison - U.S. Army Sgt. Frank J. Suliman, 21, of Edison died during the Korean War. He was born in the Bonhamtown section of Edison to John and Anna Suliman and was one of 10 children.
After graduating from a vocational high school in New Brunswick, Frank joined the U.S. Army. He was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division fighting against members of the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces in North Korea in the late 1950's. Suliman was captured and taken to the Chinese People's Volunteer Forces prisoner-of-war camp at Pukchin-Tarigol, North Korea, where he died. He was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in action that resulted in his death.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Olga Anderson and Mary Yaverski.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9-11AM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. Funeral services will begin at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019