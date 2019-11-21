Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
Frank Serago
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Serago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank James Serago

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank James Serago Obituary
Frank James Serago

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Avid Mets Fan

Frank James Serago, 66; formerly of Elizabeth and South Plainfield, New Jersey; and current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada; passed away in his home on October 19, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years Carol A. Farina Serago; his daughter Elizabeth Zushma and her husband Kenneth Zushma; his daughter Carolann DeMatos and her husband Michael DeMatos; his daughter Sally Ann Serago; and his cherished grandson Michael Francis Zushma. Frank will be memorialized in a private family ceremony in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frank's name to The Valerie Fund of Maplewood, New Jersey (https://www.thevaleriefund.org/) - an organization that was integral in saving his daughter Elizabeth's life during her childhood battle with a serious blood disorder.

Frank leaves this world with unending love for his family and his forever, valiant battle cry, "Let's Go Mets!"
Published in Courier News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -