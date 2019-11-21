|
|
Frank James Serago
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Avid Mets Fan
Frank James Serago, 66; formerly of Elizabeth and South Plainfield, New Jersey; and current resident of Las Vegas, Nevada; passed away in his home on October 19, 2019. Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years Carol A. Farina Serago; his daughter Elizabeth Zushma and her husband Kenneth Zushma; his daughter Carolann DeMatos and her husband Michael DeMatos; his daughter Sally Ann Serago; and his cherished grandson Michael Francis Zushma. Frank will be memorialized in a private family ceremony in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frank's name to The Valerie Fund of Maplewood, New Jersey (https://www.thevaleriefund.org/) - an organization that was integral in saving his daughter Elizabeth's life during her childhood battle with a serious blood disorder.
Frank leaves this world with unending love for his family and his forever, valiant battle cry, "Let's Go Mets!"
Published in Courier News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019