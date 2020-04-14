Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Frank Joseph Sydlowski

Frank Joseph Sydlowski Obituary
Frank Joseph Sydlowski

Bridgewater - Frank Joseph Sydlowski, 80, of Bridgewater entered eternal life on April 11, 2020. Frank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Wyckoff), his children Lori Brungard (Todd) of Bridgewater, Kathie Leasure (Ted) of Gibsonville, NC, Barbara Matistic (Tom) of Norfolk, VA and Jim of Branchburg, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Adult Services, PO Box 5026, Branchburg, NJ 08876. For more go to Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
