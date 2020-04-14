|
|
Frank Joseph Sydlowski
Bridgewater - Frank Joseph Sydlowski, 80, of Bridgewater entered eternal life on April 11, 2020. Frank is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Wyckoff), his children Lori Brungard (Todd) of Bridgewater, Kathie Leasure (Ted) of Gibsonville, NC, Barbara Matistic (Tom) of Norfolk, VA and Jim of Branchburg, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Adult Services, PO Box 5026, Branchburg, NJ 08876. For more go to Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020