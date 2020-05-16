|
Dr. Frank "Hank" Kocun
Dr. Frank Kocun of Woodbridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14th 2020
Frank was the last science major to graduate from Seton Hall university as valedictorian.
Frank completed his P.h.D. In microbiology from Rutgers University and then completed his MBA in business analysis from Seton Hall University
He completed his I.S.M.P. On international Business from Harvard university.
Frank excelled in business becoming first President of Penick Corporation before taking over as Corporate President of Corn Products International. Frank was responsible for overseeing corn production worldwide which necessitated traveling to the far corners of the world. Frank oversaw all aspects of the business from inception to the market place.
Frank was always generous with knowledge and advice. He enjoyed being an Associate Professor at Seton Hall University and developing colleagues in his different business roles.
He loved fishing and hunting and was a long standing member of Amwell Conservatory.
Frank was an active member and Trustee and benefactor of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Charles Kocun and Ann (nee) Dlabik.
He is survived by his devoted wife Joan (nee) Botis of 56 years. Joan was a kindergarten teacher at school 4 and 5 in Avenel, N.J for several decades. His adored sons Dr. Christopher C. Kocun and Dr. Charles G. Kocun.
Services for Frank Kocun are entrusted to Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Due to the pandemic there will be no wake and only a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 19th 2020.
burial will be at St. Nicholas Cemetery
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to:
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church
320 Washington Street
Perth Amboy NJ 08861
732-442-0418
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020