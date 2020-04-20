|
|
Frank L. Biggio
North Brunswick - Frank L. Biggio died Friday, April 17, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 87.
Born in Jersey City to the late Frank J. and Inez (Monteverde) Biggio, he was a lifelong North Brunswick resident, living in the Adams Station and Berdine Corner sections of the Township. Frank was a 1951 graduate of New Brunswick High School and in 1953 was called to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in the artillery center battery A553 F.A.B.N. He was honorably discharged in 1955 as a private first class and received a National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Marksmanship Badge. He worked for 16 years at Egan Machinery Company in Somerville.
Mr. Biggio was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his beloved and caring sisters - Jean A. Biggio and Alice L Biggio.
Private funeral services with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020