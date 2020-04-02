|
Frank L. Negrete
Somerville - Frank L. Negrete was born in Somerville, NJ January 4, 1961.
Preceded in death by his parents. Frank L. Negrete and Janice Lake Cromen.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Bobbie Case-Negrete.
Frank also leave behind his sisters Mona Negrete, Lori Negrete, Eileen Kenney, Joanne Swan, Sherry Kinney, and Jeanne Kinney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank is also survived by his sister-in-laws Connie Murray, Bette Overk, Pam Stenger, Helen Case, Kathy Case, brother-in-laws Richard Case and Bill Kasvage.
Frank was employed at Ortho Clinical Diagnostic as an operator and loved his job.
Frank loved his Country and Served in the Navy for five years. He was a member of the American Legion, POST 12 in Somerville, the Eagles (FOE) in Bridgewater, and the Moose in Bound Brook.
His love of animals was incomparable. He will be sadly missed by our cat Penny and dog Mickey.
The lost of this great man is beyond words. He will be in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Legion, Post 12 232 Union Ave. Somerville NJ 08876
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Iimmaculate Conception Church in Somerville in the near future when we can all be together again.. Cusick Funeral Home's SERVER is down Go to Cusick Funeral Home Facebook Page for Obituary. Sorry for inconvenience.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020