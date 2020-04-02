Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Negrete
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank L. Negrete


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank L. Negrete Obituary
Frank L. Negrete

Somerville - Frank L. Negrete was born in Somerville, NJ January 4, 1961.

Preceded in death by his parents. Frank L. Negrete and Janice Lake Cromen.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Bobbie Case-Negrete.

Frank also leave behind his sisters Mona Negrete, Lori Negrete, Eileen Kenney, Joanne Swan, Sherry Kinney, and Jeanne Kinney, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank is also survived by his sister-in-laws Connie Murray, Bette Overk, Pam Stenger, Helen Case, Kathy Case, brother-in-laws Richard Case and Bill Kasvage.

Frank was employed at Ortho Clinical Diagnostic as an operator and loved his job.

Frank loved his Country and Served in the Navy for five years. He was a member of the American Legion, POST 12 in Somerville, the Eagles (FOE) in Bridgewater, and the Moose in Bound Brook.

His love of animals was incomparable. He will be sadly missed by our cat Penny and dog Mickey.

The lost of this great man is beyond words. He will be in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Legion, Post 12 232 Union Ave. Somerville NJ 08876

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Iimmaculate Conception Church in Somerville in the near future when we can all be together again.. Cusick Funeral Home's SERVER is down Go to Cusick Funeral Home Facebook Page for Obituary. Sorry for inconvenience.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -