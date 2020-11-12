Frank Lacognata
On Monday, November 9th, 2020, Frank Lacognata, loving grandfather of two, passed away at the age of 79.
Frank was born on August 15th, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York to Mary and John Lacognata. He was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1965. He was also a celebrated New York City Police Officer, and retired as a Gold Seal Detective, before moving on to enjoy a long and successful career as a salesman in the Air Freight Industry.
Frank was well known for his charismatic personality, generosity, and loyalty to his family and friends. He believed in respect and lived his life for the purpose of providing unconditional service to others. In his free time, he enjoyed deep sea fishing, collecting guns, and the musical stylings of Frank Sinatra and Louis Prima. His greatest joys in life were taking care of those around him and being with the people he loved most.
He was preceded in death by his father John and mother Mary, sister Lucille, and three brothers Salvatore, Philip, and Carmelo. He is survived by his son John, two grandchildren Danielle and Franki, niece and nephew Angela and Frankie, and great nephews Thomas and Frankie Jr, as well as several cousins.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Funeral Home, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge Township, NJ 08857, from 11:00am - 2:00pm with a blessing at 1:45pm.
In memory of Frank, please send donations to the NYC Police Foundation at https://www.nycpolicefoundation.org/donate/
or by mail to New York City Police Foundation, 555 Fifth Avenue, 15th floor, New York, NY 10017.