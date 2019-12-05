|
Frank Laurina
Woodbridge - Frank Laurina, 84 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick.
Born in Newark, NJ, Frank resided down neck before settling in Woodbridge 50 years ago. Mr. Laurina was employed as an ILA Long Shorman for 42 years before retiring and coached for many years for Woodbridge Little League Baseball and was also a Babe Ruth coach. Frank was a communicant of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge where he was an usher for many years, President of Woodbridge Seniors and a member of Woodbridge AARP. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Frank was predeceased by his loving wife in October of this year, Mary Laurina and his sister, Sandra Quirk. Surviving are his two son's, Frank J. Laurina, Jr. and his wife Cynthia, Joseph Laurina and his wife Barbara; grandchildren, Caitlin Leidy and her husband Austin and Joseph John Laurina.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019