Frank McArdle, 78, of Somerville, died March 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Frank began his career with the Lehigh Valley Railroad in 1966 and retired from New Jersey Transit as a claims director in 2010.
Frank was a longtime resident of North Plainfield where he served as Police Commissioner, Borough Council President and Mayor. He was also Chairman of the Legislative Committee of the Green Brook Flood Control Commission, Democratic State Committeeman and a Trustee of the Fleetwood Camera Museum. Frank was devoted to public service and making a difference in his community.
He is survived by his children, Jennifer and Tony Izzo and John McArdle; their mother Margaret McArdle; his grandchildren Nicole, Amanda and Kaitlyn Izzo, and Sean, Sarah and William McArdle, and his partner, Janice Gould.
Funeral services are private. Memorial donations may be made to the Fleetwood Museum of North Plainfield.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020