Frank Milicia
Grand Lake Stream, Maine & Middlesex County, New Jersey - Frank Milicia, 61, passed away peacefully after a long journey battling cancer. Frank was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on July 2, 1957 to Joseph and Delores Milicia.
Frank was an avid outdoorsman who lived with gusto every day. He will be remembered as a generous, caring man who made friends wherever he went.
He leaves behind his wife of almost 30 years, Kathi; his mother, Delores; children, Leah Zummo and her husband Anthony, and Carl Stoffers and his wife Kelly, grandchildren, Courtney, Julianna, Ryan, Hailey and Jake; two sisters, Pat Sielewicki and Cynthia Holowach and her husband John, four brothers, David and his wife Laurie , Tom, Joe and his wife Debbie and Peter; sister-in-law, Donna Salvati and her husband Vincent, brother-in-law, David Markert; father-in-law Donald Weinstein and his wife, Lillian, many nieces and nephews and so many close friends in New Jersey, Grand Lake Stream and beyond. Frank was predeceased by his father, Joseph Milicia.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held in New Jersey in May, and Grand Lake Stream in the summer, details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019