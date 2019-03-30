Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Milicia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Milicia


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Milicia Obituary
Frank Milicia

Grand Lake Stream, Maine & Middlesex County, New Jersey - Frank Milicia, 61, passed away peacefully after a long journey battling cancer. Frank was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on July 2, 1957 to Joseph and Delores Milicia.

Frank was an avid outdoorsman who lived with gusto every day. He will be remembered as a generous, caring man who made friends wherever he went.

He leaves behind his wife of almost 30 years, Kathi; his mother, Delores; children, Leah Zummo and her husband Anthony, and Carl Stoffers and his wife Kelly, grandchildren, Courtney, Julianna, Ryan, Hailey and Jake; two sisters, Pat Sielewicki and Cynthia Holowach and her husband John, four brothers, David and his wife Laurie , Tom, Joe and his wife Debbie and Peter; sister-in-law, Donna Salvati and her husband Vincent, brother-in-law, David Markert; father-in-law Donald Weinstein and his wife, Lillian, many nieces and nephews and so many close friends in New Jersey, Grand Lake Stream and beyond. Frank was predeceased by his father, Joseph Milicia.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held in New Jersey in May, and Grand Lake Stream in the summer, details will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais & Eastport. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.maysfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.