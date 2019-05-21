|
|
Frank N. Hirsch
Mystic Island/ formerly Garwood - Frank N. Hirsch, 89, passed away on May 19, 2019. He lived in Garwood before moving to Mystic Island in 2005.
Friends are invited to visit 2-4, 7-9 PM Thursday. Services 9 AM Friday at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West in Cranford. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.
A mason and general contractor, he was the owner of Hirsch Construction Co. in Garwood for many years. Mr. Hirsch was a US Navy veteran and a member of American Legion Post 493 in Mystic Island. He was also a long-time member of the Garwood Lions Club and of Azure Masada Lodge 22 F&AM of Cranford.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Marie, in 2000.
Surviving are, his loving wife, Dorothy Prescott Hirsch; two devoted children Frank A. Hirsch (Tatiana) and Susan Sheppard (Kenneth); two beloved grandchildren, Andrew, and Erica Sheppard; and his sister, Madlen Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the .
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019