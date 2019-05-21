Services
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
(908) 276-0255
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Dooley Funeral Home
218 North Ave. West
Cranford, NJ 07016
Resources
Frank N. Hirsch Obituary
Frank N. Hirsch

Mystic Island/ formerly Garwood - Frank N. Hirsch, 89, passed away on May 19, 2019. He lived in Garwood before moving to Mystic Island in 2005.

Friends are invited to visit 2-4, 7-9 PM Thursday. Services 9 AM Friday at the Dooley Funeral Home, 218 North Ave. West in Cranford. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.

A mason and general contractor, he was the owner of Hirsch Construction Co. in Garwood for many years. Mr. Hirsch was a US Navy veteran and a member of American Legion Post 493 in Mystic Island. He was also a long-time member of the Garwood Lions Club and of Azure Masada Lodge 22 F&AM of Cranford.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Marie, in 2000.

Surviving are, his loving wife, Dorothy Prescott Hirsch; two devoted children Frank A. Hirsch (Tatiana) and Susan Sheppard (Kenneth); two beloved grandchildren, Andrew, and Erica Sheppard; and his sister, Madlen Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the .
Published in Courier News on May 21, 2019
