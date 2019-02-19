|
|
Frank P. Graham, Jr.
Middlesex - Frank P. Graham, Jr., 86, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Frank P. Sr. and Mary (Navola) Graham, he lived in Garwood and has been a resident of Middlesex for the past fifty-five years.
An honorably discharged veteran of the United States Navy, Frank served his country proudly during the Korean War. Frank retired from Ecolab, Inc. in Avenel where he worked as a Plant Supervisor. He had a love for hunting and fishing and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex.
Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2014 and by two brothers; John and Joseph, Frank leaves behind his loving children; son Frank P. III and his wife Amelea of Montville and daughter Michelle Crivello and her husband Steve of Neshanic Station. Frank also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren; Heather Graham and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Schwartz, Christopher Crivello and his wife Eileen and Stephanie Crivello and her fiancé Douglas Szabo, his sister, Florence Lendener of Forked River and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4-7pm.
On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, family and friends are invited to gather directly to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex for a 9:30 am funeral mass. Mausoleum entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Frank's name sent to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) would be appreciated. To send condolences to the Graham family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 19, 2019