Frank P. Weber
South Amboy - Frank P. Weber, age 82, of the Morgan section of South Amboy, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge with his loving family at his side. Born in South Amboy, Frank was a lifelong resident of the town, having lived on the same street in which he was born. He graduated from Sayreville High School and worked throughout his career as an Ironworker with IBIW Local 40 in NY and Local 11 in NJ. He was also the original owner and operator of Weber's Garage on Rt. 35 in South Amboy. Unsure of his true birth date, Frank would celebrate 3 different birthdays at the end of each year. Frank had the personality of a gentle giant with the brightest blue eyes and a smile that would light up any room. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and you could always count on him for a good laugh or two. When Frank wasn't spending time with his family you could always find him in his "workshop" next to his house or in his garage enjoying his favorite hobbies of collecting "precious metals" (aka scrap) or working on cars, trucks or tractors. He had the mind and ability to make anything you needed from scrap and was always known to all to come up with the perfect ideas on how to fix things. Frank also loved cruising the high seas. Always looking for new cruises to take with his wife, his daughter and her family and their friends. He just never slowed down.
He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Frank is predeceased by his dear son Mark, brother Nicholas, and parents Nicholas and Constance Weber. Surviving is his beloved wife Lorraine (Yukonis) of South Amboy; his loving daughter and her husband Kimberly Weber and Daniel Ryan of South Amboy; son Matthew of Aberdeen; his 4 dear grandchildren Matthew, Jr. and wife Monica of Freehold, and Timothy, Heather and Frank, all of South Amboy; his 2 great-grandchildren Ava and Chase; his sister Constance Lemerich of Sayreville; his sister in law, Ann Weber of South Amboy and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for 9:15am on Monday from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 10am mass at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Amboy. Entombment will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Mausoleum in Keyport.
Calling hours at the Funeral Home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Frank's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019