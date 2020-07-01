Frank Puleio, Jr.



North Brunswick - Frank Puleio, Jr. died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 94.



Born in Carrolltown, Pennsylvania to the late Frank Puleio, Sr. and Frances Parisi Puleio, he resided in North Brunswick for most of his life. He was a foreman at Chicopee Division of Johnson and Johnson in Milltown for 25 years before becoming a consumer investigator for Middlesex County Consumer Affairs in North Brunswick for 25 years, retiring in 1997.



Mr. Puleio was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick and was a member of the church's Knights of Columbus Council. He was a member of the North Brunswick Italian American Club and the North Brunswick Democratic Club. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in Europe during World War II.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by three brothers - Samuel M. Puleio, Nicholas J. Puleio, Sr. and Vito F. Puleio. Surviving are his wife of 71 years Elsie (Homeny) Puleio; three daughters - Frances Puleio and William Mele of North Brunswick, Betty Ann Snediker and her husband Richard of East Brunswick and Lisa Bearden and her husband Raymond of Ewing; his brother - Anthony Puleio of North Brunswick; seven grandchildren - Dawn Lemon and her husband Todd, Christine Terranova and her husband Matthew, Richard Snediker and his wife Stacy, Allison Tagger and her husband Leeron, 2nd Lt. Matthew R. Bearden, US Army, Samantha Bearden and Sara Bearden; and five great grandchildren - Abigail and Braeden Lemon and Austin, Justin and AvaLyn Snediker.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Friday at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, corner of Remsen Avenue and Sandford Street in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store