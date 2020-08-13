1/
Frank R. Bakos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank R. Bakos

Hopelawn - Frank R. Bakos of the Hopelawn section of Woodbridge Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was 85 years old.

Born in Woodbridge, he has resided in Hopelawn for the past 56 years.

Mr. Bakos was employed with Bank of America in Cranford and Branchburg; and for Pitney-Bowes in Branchburg before his retirement.

He was a communicant of Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hopelawn.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Bakos; brothers Michael and Joseph; sisters Anne Toth and Elsie Bakos.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene Chingery Bakos, sister Rosie Bakos of California, sons, Frank Bakos, Jr. of Hopelawn and Michael Bakos and his wife, Linda, of Woodbridge; daughter, Victoria DeMone and her husband, Mark, of South Plainfield; grandchildren, Candice Krimin, Charles, Paige and Jack Bakos; great-grandchildren, Logan and Dylan; sister-in-law, Lillian Bakos, of Jackson, grand puppies Ariel and Archie and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will be in the Hungarian Reformed Church Cemetery, Hopelawn. Visiting hours will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costello-Greiner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved