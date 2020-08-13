Frank R. Bakos
Hopelawn - Frank R. Bakos of the Hopelawn section of Woodbridge Township passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was 85 years old.
Born in Woodbridge, he has resided in Hopelawn for the past 56 years.
Mr. Bakos was employed with Bank of America in Cranford and Branchburg; and for Pitney-Bowes in Branchburg before his retirement.
He was a communicant of Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hopelawn.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Bakos; brothers Michael and Joseph; sisters Anne Toth and Elsie Bakos.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Irene Chingery Bakos, sister Rosie Bakos of California, sons, Frank Bakos, Jr. of Hopelawn and Michael Bakos and his wife, Linda, of Woodbridge; daughter, Victoria DeMone and her husband, Mark, of South Plainfield; grandchildren, Candice Krimin, Charles, Paige and Jack Bakos; great-grandchildren, Logan and Dylan; sister-in-law, Lillian Bakos, of Jackson, grand puppies Ariel and Archie and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com
), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will be in the Hungarian Reformed Church Cemetery, Hopelawn. Visiting hours will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral Home.