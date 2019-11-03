|
|
Frank Simone
Monroe Township - Frank Simone passed away on Friday November 1, 2019 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro. He was 72 years old. Frank was born in Brooklyn and was raised in the Maspeth section of Queens. He later resided in East Windsor where he lived for 10 years before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1985. He served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Frank worked for Johnson and Johnson for 41 years, retiring as Senior Director of Information Management in 2010. He loved traveling the world, enjoyed fishing, but most of all was devoted to his family and especially cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. He was the best Grandpa, Papa, and Ado ever.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Frank and Angelina (Pollina) Simone, and his brother, Anthony Simone.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanne (Malanaphy) Simone of Monroe Twp., four children, Michael Simone and his wife Emely of Springfield, VA, Christopher Simone and his wife Tiffany of Delaware Twp., Jennifer Brown and her husband Rick of Columbus, Michelle Kenlein and her husband Keith of Freehold, eight grandchildren, Ethan, Karina, Gabriella, Asher, Callen, Mackenzie, Ellie, and Isabelle, and many other extended family members and dear friends.
Visitation will be from 2-4pm and 7-9pm on Wednesday November 6, 2019 and from 9:30am to 10:00am on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555. Funeral services will begin at 10:00am on Thursday from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 11:00am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church - 470 Ryders Ln. East Brunswick, NJ 08816 followed by Interment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick Twp.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to The , .
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019