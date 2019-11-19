|
|
Frank Sisko Sr.
Carteret - Frank Sisko Sr. 97, of Carteret, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 in South Plainfield. He was born in Keasbey and was a life-long resident of Carteret. He worked for Amaco in Carteret for many many years, then for U.S. Metals in Perth Amboy and he retired from the Middlesex Parks Department. Frank was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII, serving on the Destroyer USS Booth. Frank was a life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Star Landing Post # 2314 in Carteret. He was an avid sports fan, he especially loved the NY Giants and NY Mets and he loved spending time with his family.
Frank is predeceased by his parents, Julia and Steve Sisko; his wife, Elizabeth Sisko; his son, Dennis James Sisko; his brothers, Steve, Joseph, Ernest and Nicholas Sisko; his sisters, Julia Mudra, Mary Katko, Anna Plisko and Joan Pollack. He is survived by his son, Frank Sisko Jr.; his daughter, Darlene Snee; grandchildren, Mary Beth Sisko and Dennis Sisko Jr.; his great grandson, Joey Sisko; his brother, Nicholas Sisko; his sister, Terrie Baker; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish-Holy Family Church in Carteret, followed by Entombment at Clover Leaf Memorial Park Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Friday, from 3 PM to 7 PM. The will hold their ritual at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Star Landing Post # 2314 in Carteret would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019