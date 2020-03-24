|
|
Frank Stiller
Frank G. Stiller, 89, of Iselin, passed away on March 23, 2020, at The Haven Hospice, Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center, Edison.
Born in Staten Island, NY, Mr. Stiller attended P.S. 5 and Tottenville High School. As a young man he delivered newspapers and worked at Ralston's grocery store in Hugenot. In 1950, he voluntarily joined the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Midway as a boiler tender 1st class. He met the love of his life, Mary in 1957 and they married in 1960
Mr. Stiller worked for the Department of Sanitation, City of New York for 25 years. He then drove school buses for George Dapper, INC. for 10 years. Frank was a lifetime member of Iselin VFW Post 2636 where he served as an adjunct and Color Guard Captain for many years. He was also a lifetime member of the Beauvais-Hudson American Legion Post 126 on Staten Island.
Mr. Stiller enjoyed the outdoors. He and Mary were avid campers and he loved to garden and tinker.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, Frederick and Amanda (Rathsack) Stiller, his brother Ronald and his wife Margaret, and his grand-niece, Cassandra Vitale.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary, his daughter, Susan Chubbuck and her husband Howard of Iselin, his granddaughters, Brittany, Samantha, and Noelle, his niece Dawn Vitale and his grand-nephew J.R. Vitale. He is also survived by his grand-dog, Pringles.
Funeral services and interment are private, under the direction of the Gosselin Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sammy's Hope Animal Welfare and Adoption Center www.sammyshope.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020