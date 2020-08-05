1/
Frank Tomasino
Frank Tomasino

Carteret - Frank Tomasino, 59 of Carteret passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack.

Born in Newark, Frank was a lifelong resident of Carteret and was employed as a manager at Shoprite in Carteret for over 30 years before retiring. Frank was a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret and enjoyed music; especially Frankie Valli, was an avid Cincinnati Reds Baseball fan and enjoyed vacationing with his family. Frank's sarcastic sense of humor will be missed by his loving family and many friends.

Frank was predeceased by his mother, Catherine Fernandes. Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Annabelle (Manarte) Tomasino; children, Michael and Ann Marie Tomasino; father, Albert Tomasino, Sr.; brother, Albert Tomasino, Jr.; nephews, Christopher and Andrew Tomasino and niece, Allison Tomasino.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
AUG
8
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
