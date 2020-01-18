|
|
Frank Uveges
Avenel - Frank Uveges passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township. He was 81 years old.
Born in Iskaz, Hungary, he escaped the country during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and settled in New Jersey. He proudly became a citizen of The United States of America on July 23, 1965 and has resided in Avenel since 1975.
Mr. Uveges was employed with Garden State Brickface and Anchor Stone & Stucco for 45 years before retiring seven years ago.
He married his beautiful wife, Judith Ann Petz, on April 25, 1964 at St. Andrew's Church in Avenel and the two were inseparable for over half a century.
He was a loving and proud husband, father and grandfather. His favorite times were spent with his family and he especially enjoyed being surrounded by his six grandchildren.
An avid gardener throughout life, he was especially proud of his many varieties of tomatoes. When Frank wasn't enjoying family time, you could find him at the local flea market selling odds and ends as well as his famous tomato plants. He also loved homemade Hungarian dishes such as lecsó, chicken paprikás, pierogis and kifli.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Judith Petz Uveges; children, Frank Uveges and his wife, Janna, of Bay Head; Jeffrey Uveges and his wife, Kevlyn, of South Amboy; and Jillian Buhowski and her husband, Richard, of Toms River; sister, Marika of Budapest, Hungary; brother László of Budapest, Hungary; and grandchildren, Charlotte, Emily, Franklin, Jeffrey Jr., Luke and Eden. He was predeceased by his father, Lajos; mother, Tereza; and brother, Lajos.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ, 07001.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rutgers Gardens in Frank's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020