Frank Wood
Plainfield - Frank A. Wood, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Plainfield on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born and raised in Plainfield, he was a lifelong resident.
Frank was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the US Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin.
He was a member of the Plainfield Fire Department for 26 years before retiring as a Lieutenant in 1980. After retiring from the Fire Department, Frank continued to work part-time as a funeral assistant and driver for Higgins Home for Funerals and Memorial Funeral Home.
He was parishioner of St. Bernard's RC Church in Plainfield and a member and past commander of VFW #506 in Plainfield.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Cirillo Wood. Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Vuotto; his son Frank; his step-daughter, Tricia Leone; his sister, Elizabeth Valenti; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Wednesday, December 2nd from 3 PM to 6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM. Private burial will take place at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Cemetery on Thursday.
