1/1
Frank Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Wood

Plainfield - Frank A. Wood, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Plainfield on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born and raised in Plainfield, he was a lifelong resident.

Frank was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the US Navy aboard the USS Wisconsin.

He was a member of the Plainfield Fire Department for 26 years before retiring as a Lieutenant in 1980. After retiring from the Fire Department, Frank continued to work part-time as a funeral assistant and driver for Higgins Home for Funerals and Memorial Funeral Home.

He was parishioner of St. Bernard's RC Church in Plainfield and a member and past commander of VFW #506 in Plainfield.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Cirillo Wood. Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Vuotto; his son Frank; his step-daughter, Tricia Leone; his sister, Elizabeth Valenti; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Wednesday, December 2nd from 3 PM to 6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM. Private burial will take place at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Cemetery on Thursday.

For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved