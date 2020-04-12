|
Fred Costabile
Bound Brook - Fred Costabile, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at CareOne at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook. Born in Plainfield, he was the son of the late James and Molly (Fasano) Costabile. Fred was a lifelong resident of Bound Brook. He was a graduate of Bound Brook High School, Class of 1960. Fred was a US Navy veteran, honorably serving from 1960-1964. He worked as a computer programmer for the YMCA Retirement Fund in New York, retiring in 2001.
Fred was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Fred is survived by his twin brother, Anthony, and his wife, Mary of Maryland; his nephew, Brian Costabile; his niece, Michele Costabile Doney; and his great niece, Sarah.
Private burial was at Bound Brook Cemetery. A Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook. Memorial donations in Fred's name may be made to Stein Hospice, 354 Demott Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873 or online at www.wilfcampus.org/online-donation/
Published in Courier News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020