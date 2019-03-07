Services
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Chestnut Hill Cemetery
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Old Bridge - Fred Friedman, 55, of Old Bridge, passed away on March 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on August 3, 1963 in South Amboy, NJ to Fred and Mary Jane Friedman. He lived in Old Bridge, NJ his entire life with his wife Denise. Fred was employed as a dock builder for Local 1456/1556 for over 20 years. He most recently worked for Furino & Sons construction. He enjoyed watching sports and loved the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnatti Reds.

Fred is survived by his loving spouse of 25 years Denise (Torre) Friedman of Old Bridge, NJ; his son Fred Friedman and his significant other Kaitlyn Csogi of Sayreville, NJ; his son Michael Friedman of Old Bridge, NJ; his mother Mary Jane Friedman of Old Bridge, NJ; his sister and brother in law Cindy and Frank Tezzino of Sayreville, NJ; his sister Melissa Barret of Old Bridge, NJ; his sister and brother in law Margaret and Rich Meyers of Old Bridge, NJ; his mother and father in law; Michael and Dorothy Torre of Old Bridge, NJ; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He also left behind his beloved dogs Chance and Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his father Fred Friedman; his brother Billy Bridgeman; and his brother in law John Barret.

Freddie hated to wear dress clothes, so feel free to dress casually for his services.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, March 9th, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at the Old Bridge Funeral Home.

Burial will take place on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 11:30am at the Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick, NJ.

Online condolences can be given at www.oldbridgefh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019
