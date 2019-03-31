|
|
Fred "Sonny" Zuppe
Old Bridge - Fred "Sonny" Zuppe, 80, of Old Bridge, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 28, 2019.
He was born on April 28, 1938 to Fred and Lilly (Clarke) Zuppe in New York, NY. Frederick worked for Wire Lathers Union Local 1 and later as a toll collector and administrative clerk for NJ Turnpike Authority. He married his wife Patricia and later they moved to Old Bridge where they raised their children. Sonny was very active in sports having coached Little League and Pop Warner teams.An Avid sports fan he loved the Yankees and also followed the Giants and Rangers. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia Ann Zuppe, his parents and brother Thomas Zuppe.
Frederick is survived by his children, son, Ed Zuppe and wife Michelle of Freehold, NJ; daughter, Ellen Connor and husband James of Old Bridge, NJ; Seven Grandchildren, Shane and wife Alissa, Michael and wife Catherine, Kevin, Danielle, Julie, Nick, and great grandson Colton; .
Friends and family are invited to remember Sonny with visitation being held on April 1 from 2-6 PM at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt 516 Old Bridge, NJ. A funeral service will start at 6 PM in the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sonny's name to Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund by visiting www.jdrf.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019