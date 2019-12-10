|
Freda Yehle
Martinsville - Freda A. Yehle, 95, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home, the same home where she was born November 2, 1924. She was the daughter of Charles A. and Ester (Petho) Yehle. She graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1942. She worked as a bookkeeper for GAF in South Bound Brook for over 40 years before her retirement many years ago.
She was predeceased by her sister Anna Yehle in 1998. She is survived by many friends.
Visiting will begin at 9:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by funeral services at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Martinsville Community Center, P.O. Box 487, Martinsville, NJ 08836.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019