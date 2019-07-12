Services
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
Frederick A. "Rick" Benoit Jr.

Frederick A. "Rick" Benoit, Jr.

Hillsborough/Cape May Point - Frederick A. "Rick" Benoit, Jr. 76, of Hillsborough and Cape May Point, passed away unexpectedly at his Cape May Point home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Rick's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday (Aug. 3rd) at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. The family will accept visitors beginning at 10:15 am. A luncheon will follow next door at the Washington Inn. Please dress casually for this service. Philadelphia Eagles attire is especially encouraged. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the . Info and condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 12, 2019
