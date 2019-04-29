|
|
Frederick A. 'Alan' Holsten, Jr.
Monroe Township - Frederick A. 'Alan' Holsten, Jr. passed away after a long battle with Wegeners Granulotosis on Saturday April 27, 2019 at his home in Monroe Twp. He was 75 years old. Mr. Holsten was born in New Brunswick. He resided in South Brunswick Twp. at the farm for many years before moving to Monroe Twp. 25 years ago. He began his career in the payroll department at Phelps Dodge in South Brunswick Twp. before continuing his career as a Packaging Mechanic for Fleischmann's, Chock-Full-'O-Nuts, and International Vitamin Corp. He enjoyed working on the farm, racing cars, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol (Hansen) Holsten of Monroe Twp., three sons, Ricky Holsten and his wife Megan of South Brunswick Twp., Brian Holsten and his significant other Linda of Monroe Twp., and Barry Holsten and his wife Erin of Montgomery Twp., his sister Frances Nelson and her husband Alex of South Brunswick Twp., seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Skye, Cory, Miranda, Eva, and Aria, two great grandchildren, Autumn, and Caenaan, and many other extended family members.
Arrangements for a private cremation are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555.
The interment of his cremated remains will follow a graveside service on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Dayton Cemetery, Dayton, NJ.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Dayton 362 Georges Rd. Dayton, NJ 08810, 732-329-2463.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019