|
|
Frederick Bohn
Toms River - Frederick F. Bohn, Sr. of Toms River, passed away on June 11, 2019 at the age of 91
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Edison for 45 years before moving to Toms River in 2003.
He was a sergeant with the 13th field artillery battalion at the end of WWII and did a second tour during the Korean War.
Frederick joined NJ Bell in 1953 and retired as a Supervisor in 1988.
He was a past parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. He was a past Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus, Council #4885. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
He is predeceased by parents, Frederick A. Bohn and Irene Bohn and his sister Margaret McMichael.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary Bohn (nee Burt); six children, Mary Theresa Briggs of Toms River, Fred Bohn, Jr and his wife Sandi of North Brunswick, James Bohn and his wife Darlene of Howell, Thomas Bohn and his husband Nour of Neptune City, John Bohn and his wife Eileen of Jackson, and Matthew Bohn and his partner Mark of Orlando, FL; three siblings, Irene Marti of Fort Myers, FL, Bill Bohn and his wife Ronnie of Monroe and Walter Bohn of PA; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Please visit costello-runyon.com for information on services.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019