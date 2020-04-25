Services
Frederick Brandt Obituary
Frederick Brandt

North Brunswick - Frederick Brandt died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Millennium Memory Care at Monroe in Monroe Township. He was 78.

Born in Fort Jay, New York to the late O'Neil Francis and Rose (Olah) Brandt, he lived in Highland Park before moving to North Brunswick 50 years ago. He was a project administrator for Sarnoff Research Corporation in Princeton for 33 years before retiring in 2013.

Mr. Brandt was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are his wife Patricia (Carroll) Brandt; his son Michael Brandt and his wife Rebecca of Upper Freehold; his brother Paul Brandt and his wife Shirley of Enterprise, Alabama; his sister Rose Greco of Manahawkin; and two granddaughters - Juliana and Dahlia Brandt.

Private funeral services with burial in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
