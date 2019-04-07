|
Frederick D. Quick
South Branch - Frederick D. Quick passed away peacefully at his family home in South Branch on April 1, 2019. He was born September 17, 1931, attended Hillsborough elementary schools and graduated from Somerville High School in 1949. He earned his Air Force Officer's commission in the ROTC program at Rutgers University while earning a degree in biochemistry, graduating in 1953 and later earning his masters in 1963. He entered active duty in the Air Force and served during the Cold War and Vietnam War (1953-1963), as senior pilot flying four-engine propeller cargo planes, the C-124 and C-133 ferrying cargo around the world. Between 1963 and 1967 he served as an assistant professor of Physiology at the USAF Academy. After returning to take over the family farm in South Branch, he continued to serve as the Academy liaison officer in the central Jersey region until his retirement as Lt. Colonel in 1981.
Once back in NJ, he started the HESCO Electric Supply Co. in Lebanon and Princeton later expanding to include Lighting Showrooms in Clinton and Princeton. He was a founding director of the Somerset Valley Bank, now part of Fulton Bank of NJ, serving on the board from 1992-2008.
Fred's community service included membership on the Somerset County Park Commission (1980-2007, president, 2005-2007) and later as trustee of the Somerset County Park Foundation(2007-2018). He was a very active and loyal member, past president, and Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Hillsborough. He was a longtime member and former trustee of the 200 Club of Somerset County.
His government service included serving on the GOP County Committee (1969-2017) and as GOP Municipal Chairman in Hillsborough Township (1971-2004). He was a member of the Board of Adjustment (1968-69), Construction Board of Appeals (1980-2000), Commissioner on the Somerset County Board of Election (1984-2009), and member of the Historic Preservation Commission in Hillsborough (1999-2018).
Fred's hobbies included partnership in owning a small plane, which he enjoyed flying weekends for many years. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed skiing, and was a devoted Rutgers athletics supporter always having season tickets to the football and basketball games.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick L and Ruth Dilts Quick; his wife of 52 years Marie L Quick; his brothers, Peter and Jacob Quick; his son, Mark Quick; and granddaughter, Colynne Wyckoff.
He is survived by his three children, daughters Cindy Quick, Denise Quick Moschette, son, R. Gary Quick; and grandchildren, Kurtis Quick, Marissa Moschette, Kyle Quick, Jacob Quick and Jessica Moschette.
Friends and family are invited to share in a Memorial Service on Sunday May 5 at 1pm at Neshanic Valley Golf Club, 2301 South Branch Road, Neshanic Station (Branchburg) followed by A Celebration of Fred's Life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Fred and Ruth Quick Scholarship Fund in care of Judith Quick, 90 Holland Rd, Far Hills, NJ 07931 or the Somerset County Park Foundation or the Somerset County Park Foundation, PO Box 5147, North Branch, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 7, 2019