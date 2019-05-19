|
Frederick DeTommaso
Whitehouse Station - Frederick John DeTommaso, age 67 of Whitehouse Station, NJ, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, he was the son of the late Dominic and Marie DeTommaso. Fred had lived in Middlesex Borough before moving to Whitehouse Station 32 years ago.
He served in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1977. Fred was a National Sales Manager for Central Pet in Walnut Creek, CA.
He was a member of the American Legion, Trenton Post and the Lions Club of Bound Brook. He had a passion for classic cars, most especially street rods, and was a devoted family man.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy; his son Michael and his wife, Cara of Warren Township; his daughter, Donna Doria and her husband, JR of Hoboken; his brother, Richard and wife, Pam, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his sister, Deborah Andronici and her husband John of Branchburg and his three cherished grandchildren, Noah, Nathanial and Dominic Doria.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888 Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/Frederick-John-DeTommaso for the benefit of Vietnam Veterans of America or
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 19, 2019