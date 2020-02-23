|
|
Frederick E. Hall
Edison - Former Metuchen Police Chief Frederick E. Hall died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates. He was 86 years old.
He served as a member of the Metuchen Police Department for 40 years from 1958 until he retired in 1998 as Chief.
He was born in Newark and lived in Hillside, Metuchen, & Edison in his lifetime. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1951. He attended Trenton State College & Rutgers University. He served for two years in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a Detective for the NYC Transit Police for 3 years prior to his appointment to the Metuchen Police Department in 1958.
He was Past President, State Delegate, & a Silver Life Member of the Metuchen P.B.A. Local 60. He was a member of the NJ Chiefs of Police Association, the Middlesex County Chiefs Association & the Honor Legion of Police Departments of NJ. He had been decorated & commended on many occasions for outstanding Police work.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen.
For 6 years he was the Coordinator & the Treasurer for Hillside High School All Class Reunion in Hillside NJ.
He was an avid Red Sox fan since his childhood.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Delorise; three sons, Fred & Christine Hall of Edison, Ronald & Helene Hall of Burlington, & Danny Hall & his companion Laura Wallace of Florida; a step-son, Robert Kesil & companion Susan Savage of East Windsor & Barbara Kesil of Rhode Island; grandchildren, Daniel Jr. & Christel Hall, Heather Hall, Nicole & Chase Catalano, Ashley & Andrew Snyder, Jennifer & Tim Hall, Trevor & Sara Hall, Melissa Kesil, Ronald Hall Jr., Brian Hall, Nick Hall, Kelly Hall; 14 great-grandchildren; & a niece, Robin & Steve Capone.
He is predeceased by his parents, Frederick (d.1964) & Catherine (d.2005); a sister, Catherine Justice (d.2015), & a step-son, Richard Kesil (d.2019).
Services will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery, in Metuchen.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-8 pm.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020