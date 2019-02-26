Services
Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Entombment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
Holy Cross Burial Park
Cranbury Rd.
East Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick F. Miller


1928 - 2019
Frederick F. Miller Obituary
Frederick F. Miller

Old Bridge - Frederick F. Miller, formerly of Old Bridge, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Renaissance Senior Home in Easton, PA. He was 90.

Born and raised in Jersey City, he lived in Old Bridge for 60 years, before moving to Easton, PA in 2016.

Fred served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for Akzo Nobel in New Brunswick for 37 years, retiring in 1993 as a team leader operator.

He was a former communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge. He loved to travel and socialize and was the proprietor of his own business.

He's predeceased by his wife Geraldine (Vinciguerra) Miller (d. 2016), and his son-in-law John Scott (d. 2015).

Surviving are his sons and daughter-in-laws, Carl and Kathy Miller of East Brunswick and Frederick and Marie Miller of Easton, Pa; his daughter Nancy Scott of North Brunswick; and his six grandchildren - Christopher, Richard, Kevin, Amanda, Thomas and Sara.

Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, February 27th, from 9:00 - 11:00 am, with a Blessing at 11:00 am, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , You may sign the online obituary condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
