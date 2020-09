Frederick G. BannonMonroe Township - Frederick G. Bannon, 81, of Monroe Township passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Fred was a long time resident of East Brunswick before settling in Monroe Township in 2013. He retired in the mid 1990s after many years as a clerk and manager of the Off Track Betting Corporation of New York City. He was a collector of knick-knacks, a lover of the arts, especially the New York Metropolitan Opera and, he enjoyed studying the British Monarchy. Most of all, Fred was a loving father and a devoted grandfather.Predeceased by his brothers, William, James and John, he is survived by his sons, Gerrett and his wife Janine of Spotswood and Mark and his wife Robyn of Minnesota; his granddaughters, Alyssa and Julianne, and his pug companion Brody.Cremation was private. The family will have a celebration of Fred's life on Saturday, September 12th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com