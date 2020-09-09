Frederick G. Bannon
Monroe Township - Frederick G. Bannon, 81, of Monroe Township passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Fred was a long time resident of East Brunswick before settling in Monroe Township in 2013. He retired in the mid 1990s after many years as a clerk and manager of the Off Track Betting Corporation of New York City. He was a collector of knick-knacks, a lover of the arts, especially the New York Metropolitan Opera and, he enjoyed studying the British Monarchy. Most of all, Fred was a loving father and a devoted grandfather.
Predeceased by his brothers, William, James and John, he is survived by his sons, Gerrett and his wife Janine of Spotswood and Mark and his wife Robyn of Minnesota; his granddaughters, Alyssa and Julianne, and his pug companion Brody.
Cremation was private. The family will have a celebration of Fred's life on Saturday, September 12th from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
