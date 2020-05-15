|
Frederick J. Brisebois
South Plainfield - South Plainfield - Frederick J. Brisebois, 54, of South Plainfield, NJ passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020, at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.
Born on February 4, 1966, to Frederick A. Brisebois and the late Margaret G. Brisebois, Frederick graduated from Piscataway Vocational High School in 1984. He was an avid fisherman, loved the outdoors, animals, bowling and most of all his family.
He worked as a plumber and more recently at Easter Seals. He will be remembered for his great smile and always having a positive attitude.
Frederick will be lovingly remembered by his father, Frederick A. Brisebois of South Plainfield; sister, Bernadine Buskirk of Inverness, FL; brothers, Albert D. Brisebois and wife Sherri of Aberdeen, NJ, Gerald Brisebois and wife Christina of Pittstown, NJ and Samuel F. Brisebois and wife Elaine of Cape Coral, FL.
He will also be missed by his ten nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. Frederick was predeceased by his mother Margaret G. Brisebois and sister Barbara Sporman.
Frederick will be laid to rest in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals.
Published in Courier News from May 15 to May 16, 2020