|
|
Frederick J. Daszkiewicz
Frederick J. ("Al") Daszkiewicz died peacefully on January 21 after a brief illness. He joined his son Mark, who died in 1957.
Al was a man defined by his kindness and staunch support of his family. He lived most of his life in East Brunswick, New Jersey in a house he and his wife built in 1955. He moved west to Seattle in 2018 to be closer to family once again.
Al graduated from South River High School in 1947 where he was a star pitcher on the baseball team. He chased his baseball dream to Florida trying out for the big leagues. Al returned to New Jersey and to his future wife, Joan O'Grady, who he met in 1947. They married in 1951.
Al worked hard throughout his life. By the late 1970s he had his own business, Fred's Furniture Repair. He kept working into his early 80's.
Al and Joan were incredibly great role models for how to master the "empty nest." In addition to regular weekend adventures they traveled extensively in North America and around much of the world. Their favorite trips included children or grandchildren, and they managed to attend almost all the weddings, graduations and major events in each grandchild's life. They loved reminiscing about their adventures over dinner each night.
Al rarely sat still, except to watch Jeopardy or a ballgame. If he wasn't in the basement repairing a piece of furniture he was mowing the lawn, tending the garden, organizing his workbench, shoveling snow or taking out the trash. In his 70s and 80s he was a regular volunteer for Interfaith, driving seniors to medical appointments throughout central New Jersey.
Al is deeply missed by Joan O'Grady Daszkiewicz, his wife of 68 years, his children Linda (Bob), Paul (Mimi) and Rosemary (Guy), his grandchildren Kyle, Mary (Kevin), Sarah (Noble), Colleen, Lee and Emma, and his great-grandson Maddox.
A Memorial Mass and Celebration of his Life will be held on May 2, 2020 at 10 am at the Bayview in Seattle, WA, with a reception to follow. Should you choose, please direct any donations to Interfaith Network of Care, 62 S. Main Street, Milltown, NJ, 08850.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020