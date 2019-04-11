|
|
Frederick J. Holub
Bound Brook - On April 4, 2019, Frederick J. Holub, age 83, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Fred was born on September 6, 1935, in Bound Brook, NJ, where he resided for his entire life. A Bound Brook High School graduate, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 4 years on the U.S.S. Spencer and Lilac, where he entertained his fellow crew members on the ukulele and harmonica. He married Carol Cosentino of Middlesex, NJ, and they spent 59 wondrous years together.
Fred was employed by the Bound Brook Chronicle & Messenger Gazette as a Computer Operator. He was an avid fisherman and gardener, who also enjoyed painting, woodworking and camping. Fred was a beloved mentor and "Pop Pop" to his two grandchildren.
Fred and Carol were both very involved in community activities as members of the Abraham Staats House, the Blackwells Mills Canal House, the Brook Theater and they were among the founding members of the Bound Brook Farmer's Market. He was also a proud member of the Bound Brook American Legion Post 63.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carol Consentino Holub, son Frederick M. Holub, daughter and husband, Patricia and Frank Nanna, grandchildren Melissa & Matthew Nanna and his many grand dogs. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Lena Holub, brothers Joseph, Paul and Robert and sister Beverly.
A mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church in Bound Brook at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 13th, followed by internment at the Bound Brook Cemetery (500 Mountain Avenue). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or via website at https://www.pancan.org/. Arrangements are by Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 11, 2019