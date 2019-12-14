Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
Metuchen - Frederick Kimler, 85, passed away peacefully on December 13th at his home. He grew up in Newark, NJ and resided in Metuchen, NJ for 53 years. He was formerly employed by S&H Green Stamps and Costco Edison, NJ warehouse. He was a member of St. Francis Cathedral. Frederick is predeceased by his wife Blanche, parents William & Muriel Kimler; siblings Elsa, Robert, Dorothy, and John. Frederick is survived by his siblings William, Ray, Margaret Theys, his children: Joan Hunter of Belmar, Susan DeVeau and husband of Biloxi Mississippi, Michael Kimler of Metuchen, Fred Kimler of Keyport, Jane Kimler of Metuchen and Jennifer Swaringen and husband of Norwood, N.C. Also surviving, cherished grandchildren: Edward and Vincent Hunter, Jenna Pusillo, Brian and Brittany DeVeau, Patrick and Shannon Kimler, and Brianna Swaringen and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Wed., 12/18 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 27) Metuchen, NJ. A funeral mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen, NJ will be held on Thur., 12/19 at 10:15 am. Burial will take place at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a memorial donation in Frederick's honor for the Social Concern Ministry, payable to St. Francis Cathedral (instructions are on www.costello-runyon.com)
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
