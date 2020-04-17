|
Frederick Melvin Mantz
Bridgewater - Frederick Melvin Mantz, 89, of Bridgewater passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.
He was born in Somerville on January 1, 1931, a son of the late Frederick and Lavona Ballentine Mantz. He had been a lifelong resident of Bridgewater.
Mr. Mantz was the director of public works employed by Bedminster Township for 33 years retiring in 1996.
He loved fishing and ice fishing, hunting and gardening. He was very proud of his tomatoes and other produce that he raised. He also was meticulous about the appearance of his lawn and the care of his lawnmowers.
Mr. Mantz was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Tompkins Mantz, who died March 14, 1994.
He is survived by four sons, Thomas Mantz and his wife, Lisa, of Bridgewater, James Mantz and his wife, Shirley, of Bridgewater, Stanley Mantz and his wife, Betty, of Bridgewater, and John Mantz and his wife, Lynda, of Pattenburg; a daughter, Patricia Taylor of Somerville; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a brother, Byron Mantz and his wife, Nancy, of Bedminster; and two sisters, Shirley Richards of Branchburg and Joan Schenck.
A private family funeral and burial be held at New Cemetery, Somerville on Saturday, April 18. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Green Knoll Fire Company, P.O. Box 6004, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020