Frederick R. Berls
Fords - Frederick R. Berls, 82, originally from Fords, NJ passed away on
September 7, 2019 at Clove Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Staten Island.
He was born in Perth Amboy, had resided in Fords for 73 years before moving to Staten Island.
Frederick was a factory worker for 25 years in the cosmetic industry. He served in the US Army from 1959-1963. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords.
Frederick was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Marie (DeFilippis) in 1996, and his brothers, Harry and Robert. Surviving are his sons, Aaron, of Mount Vernon, ME, Ryan and his wife, Carissa, of Staten Island; his grandchildren, Christopher, Amelia, Ryan and Cameron; and several nephews and nieces. Frederick was a beloved husband and father. He was outgoing and social who was loved by all.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Thursday September 12, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fords, NJ Interment to follow at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019