Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Berls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick R. Berls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick R. Berls Obituary
Frederick R. Berls

Fords - Frederick R. Berls, 82, originally from Fords, NJ passed away on

September 7, 2019 at Clove Lakes Rehabilitation Center, Staten Island.

He was born in Perth Amboy, had resided in Fords for 73 years before moving to Staten Island.

Frederick was a factory worker for 25 years in the cosmetic industry. He served in the US Army from 1959-1963. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords.

Frederick was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Marie (DeFilippis) in 1996, and his brothers, Harry and Robert. Surviving are his sons, Aaron, of Mount Vernon, ME, Ryan and his wife, Carissa, of Staten Island; his grandchildren, Christopher, Amelia, Ryan and Cameron; and several nephews and nieces. Frederick was a beloved husband and father. He was outgoing and social who was loved by all.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ. Funeral services will be at 10 AM on Thursday September 12, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fords, NJ Interment to follow at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

For directions or to send condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now