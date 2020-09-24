1/1
Frederick Voza
1931 - 2020
Frederick Voza

Monroe Township - Frederick Voza, 89, of Monroe Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Jersey City, 1931, he was the son of the late Federico and Maria (Dinicola). Frederick proudly served his country and was a veteran of the US Army.

He was the proud owner and operator of Madison Printing/Jamesburg Press for more than 55 years.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy (Hillyer) of Monroe Township, Son Fred and wife Linda, daughters Judy, Nancy and husband Paul and Laura and husband Dave. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Fred loved spending time with family. He was a volunteer at the Christ Church Thrift Shop, South Amboy for many years. He enjoyed annual Wildwood vacations, hunting, fishing, and being with the ones he loved. Fred lived every day to the fullest.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 27, from 2-6 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.

A funeral service for family and invited guests will be held on Monday, September 28 at 10am at Christ Episcopal Church, 257 4th Street , South Amboy, NJ 08879. Burial is at Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy at 11:15am. All are welcomed to attend the burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frederick's name to Christ Episcopal Church, South Amboy.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Christ Episcopal Church,
SEP
28
Burial
11:15 AM
Christ Church Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
