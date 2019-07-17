Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Kahlsdorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick W. Kahlsdorf Jr.


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick W. Kahlsdorf Jr. Obituary
Frederick W. Kahlsdorf, Jr.

South Bound Brook - Frederick W. Kahlsdorf, Jr. (Rick), 59, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at home. He was born on December 16, 1959 to Frederick W. and Nancy Kahlsdorf. Rick lived his entire life in South Bound Brook. He attended Bound Brook High School and Somerset County Vo. Tech. He was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic at Phillip's Concrete in Hillsborough for 19 years and County Concrete in Kenvil for 5 years. Rick was a past member of the Elizabeth Avenue Fire Department and was a member of the Bound Brook/Somerset Moose Club. His greatest love in life was his trips to dirt-track sprint car racing with his best buddy Artie; as well as deep sea blackfish fishing with the gang.

In addition to his mother Nancy, Rick leaves behind his sister Doreen (John) Harrocks, his brother James (Bonnie) Brett, his daughters Heather (Danny) Quiros and Courtney Kahlsdorf and aunts and uncles: Phillis Johnson, Bruce Little, Jean (Richard) Fedele, James Hulse and William (Juergen) Hulse. He will be deeply missed by his 25 cousins.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM , with services at 6:30 PM at Hagan—Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Cremation will be private.
Published in Courier News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now