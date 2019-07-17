|
Frederick W. Kahlsdorf, Jr.
South Bound Brook - Frederick W. Kahlsdorf, Jr. (Rick), 59, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 at home. He was born on December 16, 1959 to Frederick W. and Nancy Kahlsdorf. Rick lived his entire life in South Bound Brook. He attended Bound Brook High School and Somerset County Vo. Tech. He was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic at Phillip's Concrete in Hillsborough for 19 years and County Concrete in Kenvil for 5 years. Rick was a past member of the Elizabeth Avenue Fire Department and was a member of the Bound Brook/Somerset Moose Club. His greatest love in life was his trips to dirt-track sprint car racing with his best buddy Artie; as well as deep sea blackfish fishing with the gang.
In addition to his mother Nancy, Rick leaves behind his sister Doreen (John) Harrocks, his brother James (Bonnie) Brett, his daughters Heather (Danny) Quiros and Courtney Kahlsdorf and aunts and uncles: Phillis Johnson, Bruce Little, Jean (Richard) Fedele, James Hulse and William (Juergen) Hulse. He will be deeply missed by his 25 cousins.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM , with services at 6:30 PM at Hagan—Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. Cremation will be private.
Published in Courier News on July 17, 2019