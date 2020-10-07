1/1
Frederick "Fireball" Wenz

Branchburg - Frederick Wenz, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence. Born in Bound Brook, NJ, Frederick resided in Bound Brook before moving to Branchburg 51 years ago.

Fred graduated from Somerville High School in 1959.

Fred was the owner and operator of Garden Oaks Specialties for over 50 years.

Fred was an avid baseball player. He played for the Louisville Sluggers, Boston Red Sox and The Phillies as a relief pitcher. He acquired the nickname "Fireball" because he threw over 100 mph. Not only was Fred a great baseball player, he was also a great story teller. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Fred was a large collector of liquor water pitchers. One thing Fred loved the most was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fred was larger than life itself and will be missed tremendously.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents Hannah Bartok and Frederick C. Wenz Sr., his grandparents, a son Dr. James Wenz and a daughter in law Dr. Lydia Wenz.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years Madeline DeBaro Wenz, who he said was the love of his life, a daughter Lisa Serridge of Lebanon, NJ; five cherished grandchildren Ashley, Brett, Adrianna, James and Madeline, two adored great grandchildren Ryan and Skylar, many loving nieces and nephews and his two canine companions, Slugger and Freddy.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ. A prayer service will being at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am. Burial will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Redfield Cemetery in Redfield, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
