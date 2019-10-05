|
Frederick Withum, Jr.
Killington, VT - Frederick S. Withum, Jr., a resident of Killington, VT passed away September 30, 2019 at Bromley Manor in Manchester Center. Fred was born in Miltown, NJ on October 1, 1934 the son of the late Frederick S. Withum, Sr. and Mary Kathryn Curran. Fred loved history especially the Civil and Revolutionary war periods. He enjoyed boating and football and was a huge New York Giant football fan. He was co-founder of Withum, Smith and Brown CPA firm in New Jersey. Fred is survived by his wife Marion Luchsinger Withum of Killington whom he married at Calvin Coolidge Chapel on November 28, 1995, his son Dr. Frederick S. Withum, III and his wife Jacquie of Carlisle, PA, his stepsons Frank and Mark Cassano of Plymouth, VT and Scott Cassano of Kittery, ME, his brother Jack Withum of Red Bank, NJ, grandchildren Story, Drew, Max, Madison, Jaclyn and Kevin and his great granddaughter Callahan. At the request of the family there are no formal funeral services. In keeping with Fred's love of birds, please send memorial contributions to the Vermont Institute of Natural Science P.O. Box 1281, Quechee, VT 05059.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019