Fredrick H. Linke
Spotswood - Fredrick H. Linke, 90, of Slatington, PA passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Allentown, PA.
Born and raised in South River, Fred lived in Spotswood and Silver Springs, FL for many years, settling in Slatington, PA last year. After High School, Fred joined the United States Merchant Marine Academy as a Midshipman graduating in 1952. He then went on to join the United States Navy where he served as a Lieutenant JG in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corp. until 1954 when he was transferred to the Naval Reserves. He retired fully from the Navy in 1976. Fred worked as a Network Engineer for the former Western Electric Company of Newark for many years retiring in 1995. Fred was active in his churches, both here and in Florida. He served as a Deacon and youth group advisor at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church in East Brunswick and he also served as a Deacon at Forest Lutheran Church in Silver Springs, FL. He enjoyed church retreats, gardening, swimming and fine food. He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, from its grand opening until just a few years ago. He was also an animal lover having adopted several pets from shelters.
Predeceased by his wife Joan in 2003 and his brother Marvin, he is survived by his children, Debra O'Connell and her partner Donna Freer of Slatington, PA and Fred Linke and his companion Sue Smith of East Brunswick; his grandchildren, Brandon, Daryl and Megan, and; his great-grandchildren, Aiden, Noah, Max, Riley, Duncan and Silas.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at SPOTSWOOD FUNERAL HOME, 475 Main Street, Spotswood. Interment will then follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed on gatherings and activities, all current guidelines are to be observed during visitations, including the use of face coverings and social distancing.
